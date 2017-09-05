SMG beefs up security measures at Van Andel Arena

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The next time you go to a Grand Rapids Griffins hockey game or a concert at Van Andel Arena, keep this in mind: new security procedures have been put in place for all arena events.

SMG is the firm that manages the arena. It says the new security policy includes a visual inspection and metal-detection screening of all patrons, vendors and contractors entering the arena on game and event days. Metal detectors that previously were used for certain events will now be used at all events at Van Andel Arena.

SMG Regional General Manager Richard MacKeigan says, “The safety and security of our guests and employees continues to be a top priority at Van Andel Arena.”

SMG says a new bag policy has taken effect, as well. Bags brought into the arena must be no larger than 14″ x 14″ x 6″. People entering the front of the building to access the Box Office or administrative office on event days will have all bags screened and tagged. SMG says backpacks are not permitted, and diaper bags and medical bags will be permitted only following search and full-security screening. A full list of prohibited items is posted on the Van Andel Arena website: https://vanandelarena.com/faqs-0 .

MacKeigan says, “We will continue to look for further ways to enhance our security measures in an effort to provide both a safe and enjoyable guest experience.”