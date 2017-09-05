Teen reported missing from Emmett Township

EMMETT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Taylor Marie Perez, 16, was reported missing Tuesday by the Emmett Township Department of Public Safety.

Perez was spotted at about 10:00 p.m. Monday at the One Stop convenience store in Albion. Officials say in a release that she was with two unidentified men at the store.

Prior to being spotted at the convenience store, police say she was last seen at about 4:30 p.m. Sunday on E. Michigan Avenue near the Pine Knoll Apartments in Emmett Township.

Perez is described by police as 5 feet 3 inches tall and 172 pounds with brown eyes and long brown hair.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a maroon undershirt and a half shirt with multiple colors, according to police.

Police say she is off her required medication.

Anyone with information on Perez’s whereabouts is asked to call the Emmett Township Department of Public Safety at 269-968-9303.