Whites Bridge rebuilding effort gets major funding boost

LOWELL, Mich. – The group looking to rebuild a historic bridge got a big boost from a state grant Tuesday.

The Whites Bridge Historical Society says they received a $350,000 Michigan Enhancement Grant for the restoration and rehabilitation of the bridge which burned in 2013 . The funding was secured by State Senator Mike Nofs.

Whites Bridge was burned down by an arsonist in July 2013. The old bridge spanned 120 feet across the Flat River and was a covered bridge of historic significance to the community.

The society says they’ve requested some additional funding from the Michigan Department of Transportation Local Bridge Fund as well.