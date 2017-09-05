Wyoming police searching home in connection to missing woman

WYOMING, Mich. — Police are searching the home of a man with ties to a missing woman from Wyoming.

Ana Marie Carrillo, 35, has been missing since Sunday morning. Police say the father of her children consented to a search of his home in the 3700 block of Colby St to help their investigation.

Wyoming Lieutenant Mark Easterly says they don’t have any suspects in the case right now and are searching the house to ensure there aren’t any loose ends in their search.

Police say her vehicle was found in the parking of of a business near 40th Street and Clyde Park. Her family says it’s not like her to disappear without telling anyone.

She is described as being 5’2″ tall, 140 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white Aeropostle sweater, gray sweatpants and white shoes.

Anyone with information should call Wyoming DPS at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.