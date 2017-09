BEDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities say a man’s body was found Wednesday at a Calhoun County home.

The body was found at a home along O Drive N near Brown Drive in Bedford Township.

Last fire truck has left the scene. Police say it's possible medical-related death; victim: male, in late 40s or 50s. // @FOX17 https://t.co/QPMeWLOnSD — Lauren Edwards (@CallMeLedwards) September 6, 2017

Police said the case is a possible medical-related death but the exact cause was unclear. They believe the body had been at the home for several days.

The man’s identity was not released. Emergency personnel from Battle Creek and Bedford Township responded to the scene.