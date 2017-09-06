Jimmie Bones is most widely known as the blues and soul influenced rock and roller at the piano, organ, harmonica, and backing vocals with Kid Rock and the Twisted Brown Trucker Band. Bones broke away from a few years of formal keyboard training which began at age ten and immersed himself in the music that spoke to him. His classroom was anywhere that had a piano and a record player and his professors were Ray Charles, The Rolling Stones, Jerry Lee Lewis, Little Richard, Otis Spann, Big Maceo Merriweather, Johnnie Johnson, Billy Preston, Booker T. Jones, Earl Van Dyke, Nicky Hopkins, Ian Stewart, Ian McLagan, and so many others who graced the early Blues, R & B Soul, and Rock and Roll records that Jimmie was and is still addicted to.
Jimmie Bones was born James Trombly in Detroit, Michigan at a time when both the automobile and the music industries were thriving there. If you didn't work directly for the "Big Three" building cars you worked in one of the companies that supplied them to keep the assembly lines rolling out cars that defined the "Motor City" and also gave a name to a record label called MOTOWN that would impact pop music forever and leave a profound impact on the heart, soul and ears of a young kid who would later become known as Jimmie Bones. The radio was always playing and Jimmie was not only hearing the R & B Soul of the time but also the sounds that the world was falling in love with coming from the "British Invasion" lead by The Beatles and The Rolling Stones. Bones was drawn right in with everyone else which eventually lead to exploration of what those groups were influenced by which was Blues and early roots Rock and Roll.
As a singer/songwriter and recording artist Jimmie Bones has completed his debut solo record 'Snakebit and Wandering' now available on Funky D Records. Produced by Martin 'Tino' Gross, 'Snakebit and Wandering' is a mix of Bones' blues, soul, roots rock and roll influences poured into his gritty singing, playing, and songwriting. Tino Gross and Jimmie Bones are the pair who collaborated on the critically acclaimed R. L. Burnside release 'A Bothered Mind' on Fat Possum Records.
Additional credit to Entertainment and Media Consultant, Chris Petras