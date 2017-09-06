Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for September 6

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Detroit’s cowboy, Kid Rock, is west bound to wow the crowd at Van Andel Arena tonight. However, if you’re one of the lucky people to see him in concert, be prepared for some new security procedures.

Officials say the new policy includes a visual inspection and metal detectors. Guests will also be limited to what size and type of bag they can have; backpacks won’t be allowed any more, but diaper and medical bags are okay.

The rules apply to people entering the front of the building to get to the box office or administrative office on event days.

2. A first-ever disc golf tournament is headed to downtown Grand Rapids this weekend.

Instead of playing in the park like a normal game of disc golf, players will be throwing discs in the city streets, rooftops, alleys, and parking garages.

The streets will be closed down and the discs are specially made so they won’t damage windows and buildings.

Everyone is invited to participate, and all the money made from the event will go to the YMCA.

3. The Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park in Alto has a new resident.

Ginger the Giraffe moved into her new pen on Tuesday. She’s about 8 or 9-years-old, and she joined two other giraffes that are already at the zoo: Annabell and Tucker.

Zookeepers say all three are getting along well. Ginger is eating well and excited to start meeting visitors.

4. There’s only 109 days until Christmas, and Walmart just compiled a list of this year’s hottest toys.

The company had hundreds of kids give their input on the must-haves this season.

Those inspired by movie and TV characters will be lining store shelves, along with interactive toys and collectibles.

Some of those include the “Little Bits Star Wars Droid Inventor Kit” and the “Barbie Dream Horse and Doll.”

Kids also really like toys that get them moving like the sleigh from “Frozen” and “Dusty the Super Duper Garbage Truck.”

Electronics include the latest in Virtual Reality and drone technology, and video game systems.

Star Wars items will also be popular.

5. Coca Cola fans now have a chance to win $1 million from the company. All they have to do is come up with an alternative to sugar.

The contest is called The Sweetener Challenge. The company wants to find a natural and safe alternative that has reduced or no calories. It should also recreate the taste of Coke.

There are a few catches: the sugar alternative can’t come from Stevia, or any internationally protected substance.

Coca Cola says it will give one winner the million dollar prize in October next year. The deadline to submit your idea is January 18.