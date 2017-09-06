How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

Photo of girl holding dog by the tail prompts investigation at GVSU

Posted 12:09 PM, September 6, 2017

ALLENDALE, Mich. – A photo going viral on social media of a Grand Valley State University student holding a dog by its tail has prompted an investigation by GVSU police and the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

The photo started making the rounds on Facebook Tuesday night. The photo identifies the girl as Gillian Nemeth and the photo apparently was taken by Austin Schmidt.  The original photo has been taken down and Nemeth’s page appears to have been cleared.

Grand Valley says that the incident happened off-campus.

Grand Valley issued a statement Wednesday morning saying they are working with those involved.

We’ll have more information as it becomes available.

