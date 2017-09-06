How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

What you can taste at St. Julian’s Wine Harvest Festival this weekend

Posted 11:45 AM, September 6, 2017, by

Fall is the season of harvest, which means there will be plenty of fruit to make lots of wine with at the Wine and Harvest Festival this weekend in Paw Paw.

Nancie Oxley, vice president and winemaker at St. Julian Winery, showed off some of the wines they'll have to taste at the festival, and other activities they'll be hosting.

St. Julian will be hosting their Wine & Harvest Festival September 8-10. At St. Julian Winery in Paw Paw, guests can come and listen to live music while sipping on a glass of their favorite drink.

In addition to music, there will be a parade in downtown Paw Paw at 1 p.m. and special wine classes taught by St. Julian's cellarmaster all weekend long.

There will also be a special sale at St. Julian where they will give a 20 percent discount on mix and match cases of drinks.

St. Julian is located at 716 South Kalamazoo Street in Paw Paw, and have tasting rooms in Frankenmuth, Union Pier and Dundee.

For a complete list of wines available at St. Julian Winery, visit stjulian.com.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s