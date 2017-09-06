What you can taste at St. Julian’s Wine Harvest Festival this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fall is the season of harvest, which means there will be plenty of fruit to make lots of wine with at the Wine and Harvest Festival this weekend in Paw Paw.

Nancie Oxley, vice president and winemaker at St. Julian Winery, showed off some of the wines they'll have to taste at the festival, and other activities they'll be hosting.

St. Julian will be hosting their Wine & Harvest Festival September 8-10. At St. Julian Winery in Paw Paw, guests can come and listen to live music while sipping on a glass of their favorite drink.

In addition to music, there will be a parade in downtown Paw Paw at 1 p.m. and special wine classes taught by St. Julian's cellarmaster all weekend long.

There will also be a special sale at St. Julian where they will give a 20 percent discount on mix and match cases of drinks.

St. Julian is located at 716 South Kalamazoo Street in Paw Paw, and have tasting rooms in Frankenmuth, Union Pier and Dundee.

For a complete list of wines available at St. Julian Winery, visit stjulian.com.