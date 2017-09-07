× Get a Build-a-Bear for under $6 for Nat’l Teddy Bear Day

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Build-a-Bear is celebrating National Teddy Bear Day by offering a limited edition teddy bear for just $5.50 on Friday, September 8 and Saturday, September 9.

This deal is only available in stores and there are two here in West Michigan: Rivertown Crossings in Grandville and at The Crossroads in Portage.

Both stores are open 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Friday and then Saturday which is National Teddy Bear Day.

If you can’t make it to one of the stores, there is also another bear being sold online on the Build-a-Bear website for $10.50.

FOX 17 spoke to an employee at the Grandville location who says they have hundreds of the bears available but she advises you getting there early. She says last year they had people lining up at 7 a.m.

The deal only runs while supplies last, and outfits and accessories are sold separately. There is a limit to five bears per guest and the deal is not valid on parties or previous purchases.