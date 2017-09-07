Love donuts? D’arts Donuts puts a unique twist on their donut creations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Forget about a typical chocolate donuts with sprinkles, the creations made at D'arts Donuts takes donuts to the next level.

D'arts Donuts takes a homemade recipe passed from generation to generation and puts a spin on them with creations like the whiskey bacon, blueberry lemon, and Creamsicle donuts.

They don't just serve donuts, D'arts Donuts also makes breakfast and lunch sandwiches, but the bread or bun is replaced by a plain donut.

Leigh Ann stopped by their shop to see all the delicious creations they have to offer.

D'arts Donuts is located at 1444 Lake Drive South East in Grand Rapids.

Learn more about their menu at dartsdonuts.com.