MUSKEGON, Mich - Mona Shores will host Rockford Friday in football and it will serve as the 2nd Sailor Salute with a tribute to the military, police, fire and other first responders.

Last year the team wore special red, white and blue helmets, there was a flyover and several military, police and fire personnel were in attendance and official vehicles were on display.

It will also be the game of the week on the Blitz Friday night.