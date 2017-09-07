× Movies in the Park final event Friday night; vote for 2018 movies now

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – You still have one more chance to catch Movies in the Park in Grand Rapids this season.

Downtown Grand Rapids, Inc. is reminding residents that, due to a rain out, the double feature scheduled for August 4, Selena and The Bodyguard, will be shown this Friday night at Heartside Park.

The movies will be shown on a giant LED video wall and Selena will begin at 7:00 p.m. and The Bodyguard will be at 9:30 p.m. Both movies will be in English with Spanish subtitles. Attendees are encouraged to wear costumes.

Also, voting is now open for which movies will be shown in 2018. You can vote here.

A Movie Night outside event in Portage that was originally scheduled for August 4th will also take place this Friday night. Moana will be shown at about 8:15 p.m. at Celery Flats.