Waterspouts possible along Lake Michigan Thursday

LAKE MICHIGAN, Mich. – The National Weather Service is calling for a chance of waterspouts along Lake Michigan Thursday.

The cool air is mixing with the warm waters of Lake Michigan to make the phenomenon more likely today.

The Nearshore Marine Forecast calls for possible waterspouts from St. Joseph to Manistee, so almost anywhere along the lake could see them today.

Waterspouts have been reported over the last couple of days as well.

If you see one and can safely take a picture, send it to news@fox17online.com or upload it to the FOX 17 Weather or News app.