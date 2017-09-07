“We’re in the dark:” West Michigan native shows damage in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Irma

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- As Hurricane Irma makes it's way towards the coast of Florida, images of the damage coming out of the islands it's already passed are popping up, including Puerto Rico, where one West Michigan native lives now.

John Hoogeveen is a missionary originally from Hamilton, Michigan who has been living in Puerto Rico for the past three years. On Thursday, he gave FOX 17 a tour of some of the damage via Skype.

"That's the beach and the water came all the way up here so the tide was significantly higher than normal," said Hoogeveen.

The category five hurricane passed through the island Wednesday night.

"It was definitely more than anything we have experienced in West Michigan," said Hoogeveen. "The heavy stuff came last night while we were sleeping and we woke up this morning to down power lines, some tile has blown off roofs and down trees."

Hoogeveen says the entire island is without power and water and there's no definitive timeline for when it'll be back.

"There's been talks from anywhere to a week up to six months in some areas of the island without water or power," said Hoogeveen.

Right now, his family of five is surviving on water jugs and a small generator.

"We're pretty much in the dark here," said Hoogeveen. "The cable and internet company is completely down so we are all in the dark. We are relying on you guys to give us some proper feedback just through Facebook for what's going on. We don't have any clue. We don't know what work's being done. The only thing we have is our cell phones and the internet that we can access on there through the cell towers."

Now, the clean-up efforts begin.

"They've been working since four o'clock this morning cleaning up this area so they're doing really good," said Hoogeveen.

With much of the focus on Florida, Hoogeveen hopes people remember the islands affected by the hurricane, as well.

"Our biggest fear is that people forget about us," said Hoogeveen. "Everybody's focus is on Florida right now. Our hearts go out to Florida, we have a lot of friends in Florida, but what happens a lot is people focus on the mainland and they forget about us."

Hoogeveen's family will be headed to Texas to help with relief efforts for Hurricane Harvey at the end of the month. After that, they'll likely travel to another island hit by Irma to help with similar relief efforts there. Hoogeveen hopes other people will try to do the same.

"Find an organization and partner up with them and come to the islands and do some work," said Hoogeveen.

Hoogeveen says he's lucky there is no serious damage to his home; he says much of the damage happened just miles away from where he's staying in Dorado. Right now, he says the biggest worry aside from not having power or water is mudslides since his home and many others are on hills.