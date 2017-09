× Baby born in car on M-6 highway

DUTTON, Mich. — The whole Dutton Fire Department sounded proud delivering the news that a baby was born to a mom in a car on the side of M-6 Friday morning.

“When the alarms chime, you just never know what’s waiting for you on the other end of that 911 call!” crowed the department’s Facebook post. And people commenting on the post commonly congratulated the department for a job well done.

The mom and baby were not identified.