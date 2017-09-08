Game of the Week – Rockford vs. Mona Shores

The FOX 17 Game of the Week was a great game between the Rockford Rams and the Mona Shores Sailors. This one went overtime, with Mona Shores prevailing, 30-24 in OT.
