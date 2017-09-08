× Grand Rapids Museum School featured on national telecast

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – If you were watching the XQ Super School Live program that aired all four major networks Friday night, you may have caught a glimpse of a Grand Rapids school.

The Grand Rapids Public School’s Museum School was one of eighteen schools nationwide chosen as an innovator in learning techniques.

The school, which meets inside the Grand Rapids Public Museum, was awarded a $10 million grant from the XQ Special School Project last September to expand and remodel the area for the school.