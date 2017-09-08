FOX 17 Blitz – High School Football Scoreboard

Loy Norrix 21, Kalamazoo Central 14

Posted 11:44 PM, September 8, 2017, by , Updated at 01:01AM, September 9, 2017

Loy Norrix snapped a 19-game losing streak with 21-14 win over Kalamazoo Central.

