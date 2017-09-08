New shoe technology found only in Grand Rapids

Posted 5:02 PM, September 8, 2017, by , Updated at 05:08PM, September 8, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. Advancing technology continues to change our lives on a daily basis, even when it comes to attire...head to toe. Gazelle Sports is one of nine stores in the nation and the only place in Michigan to find ME 3D insoles. This new technology is helping improve the running industry.

With just a few simple steps, Superfeet’s new ME 3D technology uses a scanner and walking pad to build custom insoles looking to improve three major running issues: Comfort, performance and pain.

A better running experience from top of the line technology that takes a 3D imagine of your exact foot’s width, length and arch. Each foot first gets scanned on what resembles a basic photocopy machine, than you’ll  walking across a heat sensor pad that tracks your walking pattern.

Anyone wearing youth size shoes or larger would be ready for these custom insoles, but it will cost you. ME 3D insoles retail for $150 compared to factory made insoles running around $30 to $60.

In about two weeks you will go from factory-made insoles to brand new custom made ME 3D insoles. The custom insoles will last about a year depending on how much they are worn. ME 3D technology has been in Michigan for only about a month and has a lot of room to grow, but can change a runner's world.

 

 

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s