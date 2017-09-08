New shoe technology found only in Grand Rapids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. Advancing technology continues to change our lives on a daily basis, even when it comes to attire...head to toe. Gazelle Sports is one of nine stores in the nation and the only place in Michigan to find ME 3D insoles. This new technology is helping improve the running industry.

With just a few simple steps, Superfeet’s new ME 3D technology uses a scanner and walking pad to build custom insoles looking to improve three major running issues: Comfort, performance and pain.

A better running experience from top of the line technology that takes a 3D imagine of your exact foot’s width, length and arch. Each foot first gets scanned on what resembles a basic photocopy machine, than you’ll walking across a heat sensor pad that tracks your walking pattern.

Anyone wearing youth size shoes or larger would be ready for these custom insoles, but it will cost you. ME 3D insoles retail for $150 compared to factory made insoles running around $30 to $60.

In about two weeks you will go from factory-made insoles to brand new custom made ME 3D insoles. The custom insoles will last about a year depending on how much they are worn. ME 3D technology has been in Michigan for only about a month and has a lot of room to grow, but can change a runner's world.