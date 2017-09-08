FOX 17 Blitz – High School Football Scoreboard

NorthPointe Christian 42, Lee 0

Posted 11:05 PM, September 8, 2017

The NorthPointe Christian Mustangs shut out the Lee Rebels Friday night, 42-0.

