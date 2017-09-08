How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

Sanilac Petroglyphs defaced by vandals

Posted 9:57 AM, September 8, 2017

SANILAC COUNTY, Mich. — The Sanilac Petroglyphs Historic State Park is home to rock carvings that are hundreds of years old and according to the staff a group of vandals decided to add three more images to the historic site.

“We are all deeply saddened by this disrespectful act,” said Sandra Clark, director of the Michigan History Center. “The petroglyphs were created by people who lived in what is now Michigan centuries ago. They are part of all of our history, and they have a deep spiritual meaning for many Anishinabek who live in the Great Lakes Region today.”

Located in Cass County the Sanilac Petroglyphs are reported to be from Native Americans that lived in the area.

“The Sanilac Petroglyphs are one of the most important connections we have to our past within the region,” said Tribal Chief Frank Cloutier of the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe of Michigan. “The stories that are handed down from generation to generation thread our past to the present. We need to preserve diba jimooyung (‘telling our stories’).”

The Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe of Michigan and the DNR are asking anyone with information to call 800-292-7800.

 

