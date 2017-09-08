FOX 17 Blitz – High School Football Scoreboard

West Ottawa 35, Caledonia 7

Posted 11:10 PM, September 8, 2017, by

The Panthers of West Ottawa took down the Fighting Scots of Caledonia Friday night, 35-7.

