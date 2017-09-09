× Cell phone blamed for woman’s death in crash

ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. — A cell phone is being blamed for a woman dying in a single-vehicle rollover at midday Saturday.

At 11:36 a.m. Saturday, Isabella County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a report of a one-car rollover accident with a single occupant who was ejected from the vehicle in the 5000 block of northbound U.S. 127 near East Vernon Road. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found that a 24-year-old woman had been thrown from her 2000 Ford Explorer after it left the roadway and rolled over several times.

Deputies said they believe the driver may have been distracted with a cellular telephone at the time of the accident.

The incident remains under investigation by the Isabella County Sheriff’s Department.