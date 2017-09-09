Gunshot grazes head of East GR attempted-armed-robbery victim

Posted 11:12 AM, September 9, 2017, by , Updated at 11:13AM, September 9, 2017

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A person was grazed in the head by a gunshot during an early-morning attempted armed robbery.

Shortly after midnight Saturday morning, East Grand Rapids Police Department officers responded to a report of an attempted armed robbery in the 600 block of Gladstone.

The investigation showed that two adult victims were walking when they were approached by a lone suspect on foot who attempted to rob them at gunpoint. Gunshots were fired. One victim was struck once in the head with what is being described as a grazing wound. There were no other reported injuries.

That victim was transported to the hospital for treatment and was then released.

The suspect fled on foot from the scene. A police canine unit was called in but was unsuccessful in finding the suspect, who remains at large.

The suspect is described as a black male approximately 17 to 19 years old with a mustache and thin build. He was wearing a dark hoodie during the incident, which remains under investigation by East Grand Rapids Police.

