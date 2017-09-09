× Hand launch monarch butterflies Saturday at John Ball Zoo

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The John Ball Zoo is looking to raise awareness about the Monarch Butterfly dedicating Saturday as Monarch Day for kids and families to attend.

The event kicks off at 11 a.m. and goes until 4 p.m.

General admission will get you in the door and an additional $6 will allow you to take your very own butterfly home. Kids will get the chance to hand launch the butterfly, too.

There will be a limited number of butterflies given away for free but on a first come, first served basis.

If you visit any Family Fare grocery store ahead of time, you can get a $2 off coupon for your admission today.