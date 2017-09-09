FOX 17 Blitz – High School Football Scoreboard

Hand launch monarch butterflies Saturday at John Ball Zoo

Posted 8:07 AM, September 9, 2017, by

boy holding monarch butterfly

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The John Ball Zoo is looking to raise awareness about the Monarch Butterfly dedicating Saturday as Monarch Day for kids and families to attend.

The event kicks off at 11 a.m. and goes until 4 p.m.

General admission will get you in the door and an additional $6 will allow you to take your very own butterfly home. Kids will get the chance to hand launch the butterfly, too.

There will be a limited number of butterflies given away for free but on a first come, first served basis.

If you visit any Family Fare grocery store ahead of time, you can get a $2 off coupon for your admission today.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s