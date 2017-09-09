× Man dies, 2 others injured in rollover crash

SPRING LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man is dead and two others injured after a two-car rollover crash around 5:30 p.m. Friday on US 31 near Taft Street.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s office says 26-year-old Zachary Hall died from his injuries after driving at a high speed, crashing into a guard rail, rolling several times, and crashing into a tree before striking another truck.