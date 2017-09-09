Man dies, 2 others injured in rollover crash
SPRING LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man is dead and two others injured after a two-car rollover crash around 5:30 p.m. Friday on US 31 near Taft Street.
The Ottawa County Sheriff’s office says 26-year-old Zachary Hall died from his injuries after driving at a high speed, crashing into a guard rail, rolling several times, and crashing into a tree before striking another truck.
The collision sent the second truck off the roadway, causing it to rollover several times. Two passengers inside the truck were both hospitalized but are expected to be okay.
The crash remains under investigation.