Man held on multiple charges after two-county chase

ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. — A man was taken into custody and faces a variety of charges after a police chase through two counties Friday night.

At 9:54 p.m. Friday, while on patrol an Isabella County Sheriff’s Department deputy passed a 2001 Chevrolet Suburban going about 80 mph northbound on North Brinton Road south of West Coleman Road. The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle but it continued as the deputy began to pursue the driver.

The SUV drove into Mecosta County during the pursuit and Mecosta County deputies assisted.

After a short time in Mecosta County, the driver lost control and the vehicle left the roadway where it crashed into several trees. The driver then exited the SUV and surrendered to deputies.

The driver was not injured in the crash.

The driver was identified as a 29-year-old Weidman man. He had three outstanding warrants from three different counties. He also did not have a valid driver’s license, which had been suspended.

During the investigation it was discovered that the driver also was intoxicated.

He is being held in the Isabella County Jail pending arraignment on multiple charges.