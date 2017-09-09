× Services planned for 2 of 5 teens killed in fiery, high-speed crash

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Friends and family of two of the 5 teens killed in a fiery car crash last weekend in Kalamazoo County are preparing to say their final goodbyes.

Visitation for Deztanee Cobb, 17, is planned for Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at Second Baptist Church on Rose Street. A memorial service will follow.

A time of remembrance is planned for one of the other victims, 16-year-old Elexus Hillsman, next Saturday, September 16 at Mount Zion Baptist church at noon.

The crash happened early Saturday morning at East Main Street and Docsa in Comstock Township. The five teens were in a Dodge Charger traveling at speeds around 100 mph when they crashed into a tree and the car caught fire.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office has identified the other victims as 15-year-old Marshawn Williams, 16-year-old Cortavian Murphy, and 15-year-old Jaquar-Ius Hegler and 16-year-old Elexus Hillsman.

No other services have been planned just yet but we will pass that along as we learn those details.