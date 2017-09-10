× 1 killed and 1 seriously hurt in Ionia County motorcycle crash

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — A motorcycle rider died and a passenger was critically injured in a Saturday evening crash on Long Lake Road.

At 6:30 p.m. Saturday, troopers from the Michigan State Police Lakeview Post responded to the accident on Long Lake Road near Hock Road in Otisco Township. The investigation showed that Michael Warner, 52, of Belding was riding a motorcycle eastbound on Long Lake Road when the motorcycle left the roadway and struck several small sapling-sized trees and a traffic sign.

Warner was pronounced dead at the scene.

His passenger — a 55-year-old woman from Belding — was airlifted by Aeromed to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids where she was listed in critical condition Sunday.

MSP’s 6th District Traffic Crash Reconstructionist and MSP Lakeview Post accident investigators were on scene to investigate.

The Belding Fire Department, the Belding Police Department, Life EMS ambulance and Reed & Hoppes Towing assisted at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Michigan State Police.