9/11 tributes and events planned for Monday

WEST MICHIGAN — Events are planned across West Michigan to remember the lives lost on 9/11.

Kent County:

9/11 Community Day of Remembrance — Gerald R Ford Presidential Museum — begins at 7:05 a.m. (events planned all day)

American Red Cross Blood Drive — Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum — 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Open House –– Fire Station 1 — Ada -6 p.m.-8 p.m. (Refreshments will be served and a piece of the Twin Towers will be on display)

Ottawa County:

Patriot Day — Grand Haven American Legion Post — 8:50 a.m. (includes motorcade ride)

Barry County:

9/11 Tribute — Middleville Legion Post — 8:45 a.m.

Muskegon County:

9/11 Tribute and Memorial Service — Muskegon -10:30 a .m. – 1:30 p.m.

