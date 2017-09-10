Battle Creek among the worst cities to raise kids, study says

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. -- A new report ranks Battle Creek as one of the worst cities in the U.S. to raise a child.

Cereal City ranked number 22 on the list of the worst 25 cities in the country.

The organization behind the report, 24/7 Wall Street,  used data like quality of schools, recreational opportunities, crime and graduation rate.

Battle Creek's graduation rate sits at just less than 75 percent.

The report also found there were 559 violent crimes for every 100,000 residents in 2015, which is well above the national crime rate.

Other cities on the list include Danville, Illinois, Albuquerque, New Mexico and Fairbanks, Alaska.

