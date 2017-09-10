Grand Rapids Public Library gets more than $80k in grants

Posted 8:54 AM, September 10, 2017, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Grand Rapids Public Library getting a big boost this week, earning more than $80,000 in grants to further support its community programs and materials.

The grant will fund the library's audiobook and rare book collections, in addition to historical reading material about Grand Rapids and the state of Michigan.

The money will also be used to support the library's early literacy program and a reading club for fifth grade students in Grand Rapids Public Schools.

The Grand Rapids Public Library Foundation is behind the grants, and dedicates itself to help raise money to support the library in its mission.

