Hurricane Irma weakens to Category 1 storm, heads north with wind, rain

(CNN) — Hurricane Irma weakened to a Category 1 storm early Monday as it moved over the western Florida peninsula, the National Hurricane Center said

By 2 a.m ET, Irma had sustained winds of 85 mph and its center was about 25 miles northeast of Tampa.

“Strong winds and flash flooding still a major risk with the storm as it moves into north Florida and toward Georgia over the next 24 hours,” the center said.

Hurricane Irma whipped through southwest Florida on Sunday, downing power lines, uprooting trees and turning streets into rivers. Nearly 4 million people were without power as its core slowly made its way inland.

“The center of Irma will continue to move over the western Florida peninsula through Monday morning and then into the southeastern United States late Monday and Tuesday,” the National Hurricane Center said.

Forecasters warned those in the hurricane’s path to prepare for “dangerous storm surges” and flash flooding.

Irma’s impact will reach as far north as Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama and South Carolina on Monday.