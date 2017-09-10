Hurricane Irma’s northern eyewall has reached the lower Florida Keys

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(CNN/AP) FORT MYERS -- Irma has the entire state of Florida in its sights. The storm is massive -- 70-thousand square miles, larger than Florida's entire land area.

Heavy wind and sustained rain hammering the region and hundreds of thousands are already without power

At least 36 million people are under hurricane warnings. Those who didn't evacuate are hunkered down and holding on.

"We have shelters on the East Coast, shelters on the West Coast, of course as the storm track pushed to the west, we began to mount up more shelters and evacuation centers over on the west coast," said American Red Cross Spokesman Craig Cooper.

The storm regaining strength after pounding Cuba, intensifying to category four strength in the waters south of the Florida Keys.

Irma was further west than originally anticipated when it finally turned north putting Tampa and the West Coast squarely in the storm's path.

"We've been lucky because we haven't taken a direct hit in over 90 years, so we really have been blessed, but we also recognized that our day was going to come and it looks like our day has come, " said Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn.

Although Miami and the East Coast of Florida have been spared a direct hit, water is still rising.

With as much as 20 inches of rain predicted through Wednesday, Florida can only wait and hope for the best.