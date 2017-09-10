× Kalamazoo fire being investigated as suspicious

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is investigating a suspicious house fire Sunday morning.

At 7:10 a.m. Sunday, Public Safety officers responded to the 900 block of Neumaier Court after the occupants of the home awoke to the smell of smoke coming from the living room. They attempted to extinguish the fire with water but the smoke became overwhelming and they soon exited.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers deployed hose lines and quickly extinguished the fire.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. KDPS is calling the fire “suspicious.”