Local salon provides free services to women and girls affected by cancer one day a month

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Beautiful You by Profile puts on an event where they give complimentary salon services to women and children who have been affected by cancer.

The Beautiful You Days are the second Monday of every month. Tomorrow is there September Beautiful You Day.

The mission of Beautiful You is to provide support, comfort, confidence and joy during the difficult time of cancer treatment.

The desire at Beautiful You is to nurture the wellness of their clients, the whole person, physically, mentally, and spiritually. In doing so, they believe their clients leave with more confidence and a larger support system.

These women are not coming in solely as cancer patients. They come into the salon as clients and leave as friends.

If you would like to volunteer or sign someone up for a Beautiful You Day, you can visit their website.