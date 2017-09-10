Target’s car seat recycling program returns to stores

WEST MICHIGAN -- If you are in the market for a new car seat, you may want to consider Target.

From now until September 23 you can recycle your old car seat and get a 20 percent off coupon to purchase a new one.

The deal is good both online and in stores.

The company says this April the program helped recycle over one million pounds of car seat material that has now been recycled into new ones.

Target says the promotion in honor of National Baby Safety month which runs through the end of September.

