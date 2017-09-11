× Bob Dylan to perform in Grand Rapids in October

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Legendary performer and now, Nobel Prize winner, Bob Dylan will be performing at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids next month.

The arena announced Monday that Bob Dylan & His Band Performing With Mavis Staples will be in Grand Rapids for a show on October 28. Presale tickets go on sale Thursday with sale to the general public beginning Friday morning at 10:00 a.m.

The night before, October 27, Dylan will be performing in Chicago. The night after, he’ll be in Bloomington, Indiana. He’ll play in Detroit on November 1. Click here to see all the tour dates.

ICYMI: The legendary Bob Dylan takes our stage October 28!!! 🎟️'s on sale this Friday at 11 AM! https://t.co/XRZxQ6jutX 🎶 pic.twitter.com/AaYQXj7zJM — Van Andel Arena (@VanAndelArena) September 11, 2017

Dylan is a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and a recipient of the Nobel Prize for Literature.