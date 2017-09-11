× Crowdfunding effort launched to renovate Grand Rapids park basketball court

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The basketball court at Wilcox Park in Grand Rapids could get a needed renovation with a new crowdfunding campaign.

The campaign is being offered on the Michigan-based crowdfunding website Patronicity. To contribute, click here.

The campaign has a goal of $12,500 by Nov. 10. As of Monday, the project had already raised more than $3,000. If the goal is met, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation will double the contribution.

The basketball court will be named for Mike Sanders, a local man who loved basketball and the community. Sanders died last year from cancer.

The renovation will include repairing the existing asphalt, applying a new acrylic coating system and installing new backboards.