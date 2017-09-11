Michigan Army National Guard deployed to Florida for Irma aid

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In the wake of Hurricane Irma, the Michigan Army National Guard is sending more than 1,000 soldiers to help Floridians.

From work to family time, these soldiers stopped everything in their lives here in West Michigan to head out and help those in Florida.

The soldiers packed their bags and boarded buses Monday morning to start the journey to southwest Florida to provide civil support and aid to the Florida National Guard.

The soldiers were excited to head to southwest Florida to help any way they can. These soldiers say they are trained to handle anything and will assist on the ground and in the air. They will stay in Florida for up to 60 days assisting their National Guard.