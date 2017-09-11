Michigan Army National Guard deployed to Florida for Irma aid

Posted 5:34 PM, September 11, 2017, by

In the wake of Hurricane Irma, the Michigan Army National Guard is sending more than 1,000 soldiers to help Floridians.

From work to family time, these soldiers stopped everything in their lives here in West Michigan to head out and help those in Florida.

The soldiers packed their bags and boarded buses Monday morning to start the journey to southwest Florida to provide civil support and aid to the Florida National Guard.

The soldiers were excited to head to southwest Florida to help any way they can. These soldiers say they are trained to handle anything and will assist on the ground and in the air. They will stay in Florida for up to 60 days assisting their National Guard.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s