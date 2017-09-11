Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for September 11

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. She has been downgraded to a Category One, but Hurricane Irma continues her path of destruction.

Irma tore through southwest Florida, leaving more than 4 million customers without power.

Despite its weakening, Irma remains strong with heavy winds and flooding.

Now Georgia and Alabama are bracing for it.

A state of emergency has already been declared for all of Georgia’s 159 counties.

2. The Boy Scouts of America and The President Ford council will host an all-day Scout Salute at the Ford Presidential Museum.

It’s to honor nearly 3,000 people who died when hijackers flew planes into the World Trade Center in New York, The Pentagon, and a field in Pennsylvania in 2001.

There will also be an opportunity to place a flag at Ah-Nab-Awen Park, to remember the victims of the attacks.

3. Thousands of dollars were raised for the local deaf community over the weekend at the 8th annual Quota Cares Duck Walk.

Quota International put on the event at the Mary Free Bed YMCA in Cascade Township. They provide adaptive hearing equipment for all ages, as well as funding for sign language interpreters.

In addition to the 5K run and walk there were prizes and a silent auction, all to raise money for hearing loop systems at Mary Free Bed’s classrooms.

Organizers say the event raised $4,000.

4. Kingma’s Market is now officially open in Ada.

The first 50 shoppers through the register received a free local flavor bag full of goodies.

They’ll be selling meat, fresh produce, and other Michigan products, and most of the food is grown locally.

The new store will create about 40 new jobs in that area.

5. After playing from behind for most of the game, the Detroit Lions won their season opener at Ford Field Sunday.

The Lions were down heading into the 4th quarter, but that’s when Detroit would really heat up.

They scored three touchdowns in the 4th quarter alone. The Lions go on to win the opener, 35 to 23.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford, who recently signed a contract extension that makes him the highest paid player in the league, ended the day with four touchdowns to only on interception.