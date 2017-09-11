× Officials extinguish car fire, extricate teen trapped in vehicle

MARSHALL TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Officers were able to extinguish a car fire and rescue a passenger, 19, who was trapped inside the vehicle following a head on crash that occurred just before 2:30 a.m. on Monday.

According to police, two vehicles collided on A Drive North near 14 Mile Road in Marshall Township injuring both drivers and trapping the one passenger.

Both drivers, a 19-year-old Marshall man and a 46-year-old Ceresco man, were both transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The passenger was transported to a hospital in Kalamazoo for severe injuries to his lower extremities.

This incident is still under investigation but police don’t believe drugs or alcohol were factors.