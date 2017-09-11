Oklahoma’s Mayfield apologizes for flag incident at Ohio St.

COLUMBUS, OH - SEPTEMBER 09: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Oklahoma Sooners (C) celebrates with teammates after defeating the Ohio State Buckeyes 31-16 at Ohio Stadium on September 9, 2017 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield has apologized for his postgame flag celebration following the Sooners’ victory at Ohio State.

After Saturday night’s 31-16 win, Mayfield ran around the field at Ohio Stadium with a crimson OU flag, then took it to the “O” at midfield and tried to stick it in the ground as his teammates celebrated around him.

Mayfield said Monday that he didn’t mean any disrespect. He said he should have saved his celebration for the locker room, adding that he would be upset if someone did that on Oklahoma’s home field.

Mayfield threw for 386 yards and three touchdowns as No. 5 Oklahoma rallied to knock off the second-ranked Buckeyes . The Sooners have since moved up to No. 2 in The Associated Press college football poll.

