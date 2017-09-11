Son and father charged with lying to police in missing woman case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WYOMING, Mich. - A father and a son were arraigned Monday morning on charges of lying to police while they are investigating a missing person.

Ana Carrillo, 35, has been missing for over a week. Her car was found at a Wyoming church.

Andrew Hudson, Carrillo's ex-boyfriend, and his father, Lyle Hudson, were charged with giving false information to police. The charges are misdemeanors and they could each spend 93 days in jail and fines of $500 if convicted.

Both men pleaded 'not guility.' The judge set their bonds at $50,000.

Anyone with information should call Wyoming DPS at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.