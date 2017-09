Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The crackling of a fire while sipping cocoa-kind-of-weather is coming. So whether you have an existing fireplace or want to get one installed before winter comes, The Flame Center has a great variety to choose from.

Leigh Ann went to their store to check out all the stylish and efficient options for fireplaces that can be built in your home.

The Flame Center is located at 2440 Chicago Drive in Hudsonville. For more information on their products and services, call (616) 662-4400.