Swarms of flying insects reported throughout West Michigan

WEST MICHIGAN — Swarms of flying bugs seen around West Michigan are creating a buzz on social media.

Several people took to Facebook Monday to talk about the swarms, which were reported throughout Kent and Ottawa counties.

People reported seeing the bugs, which some labeled as flying ants, in Grandville, Jenison and Allendale, among other locations.

The reports were similar to recent ones in Detroit. WDIV reports that swarms of flying ants were spotted throughout Metro Detroit Aug. 31 and Sept. 1.

There were also similar flying ant reports recently in Pennsylvania and Connecticut. An insect expert told NBC Connecticut that it appeared that the bugs spotted there were flying ants that came above ground to mate. It’s unclear if that’s what the bugs are doing in West Michigan.