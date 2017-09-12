Apple expected to unveil new iPhones Tuesday

(CNN Money) — Apple is expected to unveil three new iPhones at a product event on Tuesday.

It’s been 10 years since the launch of the first iPhone. There’s speculation that the anniversary edition will feature wireless charging, facial detection technology, a virtual home button and an edge-to-edge screen.

The new premium iPhone is expected to cost over $1,000.

Shares in Apple were inching higher premarket after the stock gained 1.8% on Monday.

The event will start at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The Apple announcements come just days before rival Samsung begins selling its new Galaxy Note 8. The $929.99 smartphone is set to go on sale Friday.