Discover the importance of farm to table at Grove’s ‘Slow Food Dinner’

Grove is hosting a special dinner event to raise money for Slow Food West Michigan on Wednesday.

Five of West Michigan's local chefs will create a 5-course gourmet dinner, working together to prepare a meal that will leave mouths watering.

A portion of the money will go to Slow Food West Michigan, a non-profit organization that promotes food producers, artisans, chefs, and restaurateurs who take pride in the quality, authenticity and sustainability of the food system in West Michigan.

Chef Aaron Vantimmeren from Bistro Bella Vitat and Chef Jeremy Paquin from Grove, stopped by and cooked one of the dishes that will be served at the fundraiser.

The Slow Food Dinner will take place Wednesday, September 13 from 6-9 p.m.

Tickets are $75 and available by calling Grove at (616)-454-1000.