Eastbound M-6 reopening ahead of schedule

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Motorists who have been missing the convenience of M-6 won’t have to wait much longer to get that shortened commute back.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) says reconstruction on the eastbound lanes is ahead of schedule and will be ready Thursday, Sept. 14.

The $9.5 million dollar project started in July, and crews have been busy paving the way for a smoother ride on what’s been one of West Michigan’s biggest disappointments when it comes to highways.

“We just got an update from the contractor and things are looking good,” says MDOT spokesperson John Richard. “They are done paving on eastbound [M-6] so they have to do gravel markings, signage, place some gravel on the shoulders and do the rumble strips.”

A 3-mile stretch of M-6 has been shut down between I-196 and Wilson Avenue. Crews have been working around the clock to get rid of failing concrete.

“They ripped out the old concrete which was not performing very well and they put down asphalt,” said Richard.

The westbound lanes should be completed in November.